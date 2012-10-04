Pundits from both sides of the aisle have lauded Mitt Romney’s s-t-r-o-n-g debate performance, praising his *preparedness* and ability to challenge President Obama’s policies and accomplishments. But Romney only accomplished this goal by repeatedly misleading viewers. He spoke for 38 minutes of the 90 minute debate and told at least 27 myths:1) “”. Romney’s plan for “energy independence” actually relies heavily on a study that assumes the U.S. continues with f-u-e-l e-f-f-i-c-i-e-n-c-y standards set by the Obama administration. For instance, he uses Citigroup research based off the assumption that “‘the United States will *continue* with strict *fuel economy* standards that will lower its o-i-l d-e-m-a-n-d.” Since he promises to undo the Obama administration’s new f-u-e-l e-f-f-i-c-i-e-n-c-y s-t-a-n-d-a-r-d-s, he would cut oil consumption s-a-v-i-n-g-s of 2 million barrels per day by 2025.2).” A T-a-x P-o-l-i-c-y Center analysis of Romney’s proposal for a 20 percent across-the-board t-a-x c-u-t in all *federal income tax* rates, eliminating the *Alternative Minimum Tax*, eliminating the *estate tax* and other t-a-x r-e-d-u-c-t-i-o-n-s, would *reduce* federal revenue $480 billion in 2015. This amount to $5 trillion over the decade.3) “.” If Romney hopes to provide *tax relief* to the middle class, then his $5 trillion t-a-x c-u-t would add to the deficit. There are not enough deductions in the t-a-x c-o-d-e that primarily benefit rich people to make his math work.4) “.” As the T-a-x P-o-l-i-c-y Center concluded, Romney’s plan can’t both exempt middle class families from t-a-x c-u-t-s and r-e-m-a-i-n revenue neutral. “He’s promised all these things and he can’t do them all. In order for him to cover the cost of his t-a-x c-u-t without adding to the deficit, he’d have to find a way to raise taxes on middle income people or people making less than $200,000 a year,” the Center found.5) “.” The studies Romney cites actually further prove that Romney would, in fact, have to raise taxes on the middle class if he were to keep his promise not to lose revenue with his *tax rate* reduction.6) “.” Romney is pointing to this study from the A-m-e-r-i-c-a-n E-n-t-e-r-p-r-i-s-e Institute. It actually found that rather than raise taxes to pay down the d-e-b-t, the Obama administration’s policies — those contained directly in his budget — would *reduce* the share of taxes that go toward servicing t-h-e d-e-b-t by $1,289.89 per taxpayer in the $100,000 to $200,000 range.7) “.” Far less than half of the people affected by the expiration of the upper income tax cuts get any of their income at all from a small businesses. And those people could very well be receiving speaking fees or book royalties, which qualify as “small business income” but don’t have a direct impact on job creation. It’s actually hard to find a small business who think that they will be hurt if the marginal tax rate on income earned above $250,000 per year is increased.8) “.” Oil production from federal lands is higher, not lower: Production from federal lands is up slightly in 2011 when compared to 2007. And the oil and gas industry is sitting on 7,000 approved permits to drill, that it hasn’t begun exploring or developing.9) “.” This is not even close to being true. When Obama took office, the national debt stood at $10.626 trillion. Now the national debt is over $16 trillion. That $5.374 trillion increase is nowhere near as much debt as all the other presidents combined.10) “.” That study, produced by a right-wing advocacy organization, doesn’t analyze what Obama has actually proposed.11) “.” Romney’s plan to shift the country to a territorial tax system would allow corporations to do business and make profits overseas without ever being taxed on it in the United States. This encourages American companies to invest abroad and could cost the country up to 800,000 jobs.12) “.” Sending federal Medicaid funding to the states in the form of a block grant woud significantly reduce federal spending for Medicaid because the grant would not keep up with projected health care costs. A CBO estimate of a very similar proposal from Paul Ryan found that federal spending would be “35 percent lower in 2022 and 49 percent lower in 2030 than current projected federal spending” and as a result “states would face significant challenges in achieving sufficient cost savings through efficiencies to mitigate the loss of federal funding.” “To maintain current service levels in the Medicaid program, states would probably need to consider additional changes, such as reducing their spending on other programs or raising additional revenues,” the CBO found.13) “." There’s that number again. Romney is claiming that Obamacare siphons off $716 billion from Medicare, to the detriment of beneficiaries. In actuality, that money is saved primarily through reducing over-payments to insurance companies under Medicare Advantage, not payments to beneficiaries. Paul Ryan’s budget plan keeps those same cuts, but directs them toward tax cuts for the rich and deficit reduction.14) “.” Here is how Romney’s Medicare plan will affect current seniors: 1) by repealing Obamacare, the 16 million seniors receiving preventive benefits without deductibles or co-pays and are saving $3.9 billion on prescription drugs will see a cost increase, 2) “premium support” will increase premiums for existing beneficiaries as private insurers lure healthier seniors out of the traditional Medicare program, 3) Romney/Ryan would also lower Medicaid spending significantly beginning next year, shifting federal spending to states and beneficiaries, and increasing costs for the 9 million Medicare recipients who are dependent on Medicaid.15) “.” The Medicare program changes for everyone, even people who choose to remain in the traditional fee-for-service. Rather than relying on a guaranteed benefit, all beneficiaries will receive a premium support credit of $7,500 on average in 2023 to purchase coverage in traditional Medicare or private insurance. But that amount will only grow at a rate of GDP plus 1.5 percentage points and will not keep up with health care costs. So while the federal government will spend less on the program, seniors will pay more in premiums.16) “.” Romney has rejected the Ryan/Wyden approach — which does not cap the growth of the “premium support” subsidy. Bill Clinton and his commission also voted down these changes to the Medicare program.17) “.” Romney has previously called for full repeal of Dodd-Frank, a law whose specific purpose is to regulate banks. MF Global’s use of customer funds to pay for its own trading losses is just one bit of proof that the financial industry isn’t responsible enough to protect consumers without regulation.18) “.” The law merely says that the biggest, systemically risky banks need to abide by more stringent regulations. If those banks fail, they will be unwound by a new process in the Dodd-Frank law that protects taxpayers from having to pony up for a bailout.19) “.” Obamacare will actually provide millions of families with tax credits to make health care more affordable.20) “” (Section 3403 of the ACA). Relying on health care experts rather than politicians to control health care costs has previously attracted bipartisan support and even Ryan himself proposed two IPAB-like structures in a 2009 health plan.21) “.” The Affordable Care Act would actually expand health care coverage to 30 million Americans, despite Romney fear mongering. According to CBO director Douglas Elmendorf, 3 million or less people would leave employer-sponsored health insurance coverage as a result of the law.22) “.” Romney raised fees, but he can claim that he didn’t increase taxes because the federal government funded almost half of his reforms.23) “.” The Affordable Care Act incorporates many Republican ideas including the individual mandate, state-based health care exchanges, high-risk insurance pools, and modified provisions that allow insurers to sell policies in multiple states. Republicans never offered a united bipartisan alternative.24) “.” Only people who are continuously insured would not be discriminated against because they suffer from pre-existing conditions. This protection would not be extended to people who are currently uninsured.25) “.” The $90 billion was given out over several years and included loans, loan guarantees and grants through the American Recovery Act. $23 billion of the $90 billion “went toward “clean coal,” energy-efficiency upgrades, updating the electricity grid and environmental clean-up, largely for old nuclear weapons sites.”26) “.” As of late last year, only “three out of the 26 recipients of 1705 loan guarantees have filed for bankruptcy, with losses estimated at just over $600 million.”27) “.” Romney is referring to the sequester, which his running mate Paul Ryan supported. Obama opposes the military cuts and has asked Congress to formulate a balanced approach that would avoid the trigger.Source: