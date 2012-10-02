WOW ! I just finished reading all 31 pages of the Iran Report released 13 Sept 2012.It is a study and written report involving a bipartisan group of former U.S. diplomats, generals and government officials including such auspicious names such as: Brent Scowcroft, ret. Adm. William Fallon, former Republican senator Chuck Hagel, ret. Gen. Anthony Zinni and former Amb. Thomas Pickering.The consequences of an American-Iranian conflict would make the recent riots in the Middle-East look like the appetizer before the main meal !If America attacks Iran, other nations will suddenly view Iran as the victim, and the coalition of nations we've worked so hard to establish will break down. The enabled sanctions will disappear as other nations desert U.S. policy.Big name countries such as Russia and China will jump into the fray to "protect" the victim of such aggression.Ever hear of solidarity? Well, this expression will gain a new meaning when a majority of smaller countries defend Iran, their Arab neighbor.Plus, there's Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Yemen, Iraq, Afghanistan. They'll defend their neighbor, too. These countries are already "hot" about Israel's treatment of the Palestinians.And Pakistan is a sure bet to embrace the Arab cause. Remember Pakistan? It already has nuclear weapons. Will Pakistan use them against America and Israel ? Possibly so.That's not to mention the economic consequences for America. You think prices are high now? Just wait. You think the world economy is shaky now? Just wait.If America attacks Iran, there's the best possibility it will escalate into an all time war. At least, these learned men believe it will. This will take more than all our soldiers in the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts -- combined -- to fight it. The estimate is that over a million men will be needed to fight. In a war that will last well over 10 years or more.That kind of war will completely devastate the American economy which already says it can't feed the poor (Romney/Ryan's plans to cut food stamps), support its elderly (Romney/Ryan's cuts to Social Security), nor give medical services to the populace as a whole (Romney/Ryan's plan to cut Medicare and turn it into a voucher system).That kind of war will turn the average American into the beggar standing on the street corner.Think i'm making this up? Read the Iranian Report. All 31 pages are written in very small print with no pictures to break up the tedium, but it will open eyes clouded by the war-mongerers demand that war with Iran is necessary.Oh !!! Have i mentioned that as of this point in time, it is a well known fact that Iran has no intentions of making nor using a nuclear bomb? Despite Israel's constant threats to attack them, Iran's leaders do not want to develop nuclear weapons. They believe nuclear weapons are unethical !However, if America attacks them, it's a pretty for sure conclusion that they'll change their mind, especially if their survival depends on it !