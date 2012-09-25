Did anyone else catch Romney's Pueblo, Colorado speech yesterday?He was trying to dun Obama's "bump-in-the-road" speech and trying to express which recent events in the Mid-East are major threats to America.What blew me away was his statement: "The Muslim Brotherhood president being elected in Egypt" . . . threatens America.Give me a break. Egypt is 90% Muslim !!!So now, ( in Romney's opinion ) a Muslim country electing a Muslim president is a "threat to America" ?I don't know what Romney's beef is against the Arabs. First his attack against the Palestinians, not to mention his rabid attacks on Persians in Iran, and now his attack on Mohamed Morsi, who, by the way, has a Ph.D. from the University of Southern California, earned in 1982. Morsi was a professor at California State University from 1982 until 1985 -- right here in the US. I don't know how an MBA (Romney's degree) stacks up against a PhD (Morsi's degree), but i do know that if Romney keeps up his attacks on the Arab population, he will provoke an already embittered Muslim contingency into an unprecedented war.There are 196 countries in the World. Of those, 50 countries have an 80% to 100% Muslim population. So! Romney's current racial view, (his prejudices against the Muslims), if enabled by a position of authority, per se, the presidency, would put us at war with 50 (each of which contain an 80+% Muslim population) out of the world's 196 countries .That means we'd be at war with over 25% of the world !Darn. That's scary !!!