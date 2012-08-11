It's probably time to switch to another blogging program. Transfer all these posts to another medium. But that is such a pain.Did you know -- if you have a legitimate beef with a Google policy -- you can't contact them !!!Have tried to send them several emails to ask that they stop using their ads on my blog, but try as i might, have found no way to get the emails to them !!!Irony: had to google the question on how to contact google.Apparantly, no one else knows how to get messages to them either.What a bummer.