Google Still Messing Up My Blog
It's probably time to switch to another blogging program. Transfer all these posts to another medium. But that is such a pain.
Did you know -- if you have a legitimate beef with a Google policy -- you can't contact them !!!
Have tried to send them several emails to ask that they stop using their ads on my blog, but try as i might, have found no way to get the emails to them !!!
Irony: had to google the question on how to contact google.
Apparantly, no one else knows how to get messages to them either.
What a bummer.
