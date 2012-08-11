Saturday, August 11, 2012

Google Still Messing Up My Blog

It's probably time to switch to another blogging program. Transfer all these posts to another medium. But that is such a pain.
Did you know -- if you have a legitimate beef with a Google policy -- you can't contact them !!!
Have tried to send them several emails to ask that they stop using their ads on my blog, but try as i might, have found no way to get the emails to them !!!
Irony: had to google the question on how to contact google.
Apparantly, no one else knows how to get messages to them either.
What a bummer.

posted by chaetoons @ 9:27 AM   0 comments links to this post

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

Links to this post:

Create a Link

<< Home