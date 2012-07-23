Awesome New Technology
OK. Listen up folks. This is the best new technology invention since someone dreamed up cotton candy. For those with an ipad or iphone, it's a free download.
I love magic and this is MAGICAL !!!
Find it at http://www.aurasma.com
Now, if you don't believe me, go to
http://blog.ted.com/2012/07/19/go-ahead-and-give-augmented-reality-a-test-drive/#more-60803
and check out its capabilities.
What does it do ??? It turns a flat surface, like the NY Times newspaper (printed page) into a 3-D movie !!!
... Or . . . . museum paintings into 3-D movies (art museums will never be "dull" again!!! )
AND SO MUCH MORE !!!
For teachers, it will mind-boggle your students !!! (A great teaching tool !)
I found this app yesterday and am blown away by what it will do !!!
1 Comments:
Post a Comment
Links to this post:
Create a Link
<< Home