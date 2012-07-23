Monday, July 23, 2012

Awesome New Technology

OK. Listen up folks. This is the best new technology invention since someone dreamed up cotton candy. For those with an ipad or iphone, it's a free download.
I love magic and this is MAGICAL !!!
Find it at http://www.aurasma.com
Now, if you don't believe me, go to
http://blog.ted.com/2012/07/19/go-ahead-and-give-augmented-reality-a-test-drive/#more-60803
and check out its capabilities.
What does it do ??? It turns a flat surface, like the NY Times newspaper (printed page) into a 3-D movie !!!
... Or . . . . museum paintings into 3-D movies (art museums will never be "dull" again!!! )
AND SO MUCH MORE !!!
For teachers, it will mind-boggle your students !!! (A great teaching tool !)
I found this app yesterday and am blown away by what it will do !!!

