Happiness is directly proportional to your expectations.Often, the amount of work, time and expense you commit to an endeavor, will influence your expectations.Repetitive experiences and time lapsed between them, either cement in negative expectations or regenerate positive ones.Neutral is a great gear.Hard to achieve.Happiness is age related. After years of disappointment, a sour attitude develops. A jaundiced point of view.Major world religions say: let your soul remain childlike; retain a happy attitude.Ah . . . easier said than done !!!Perhaps, that is one of life's challenges?SooooThe age old question: if you have no positive expectations of a situation, and events validate your predetermination, will you be happier than if you expect the best and are disappointed?Isn't it rather foolishly naive, to expect the best?Optimism certainly becomes a lost art.Hopes and dreams wither without positive reinforcement. Continual disappointment tramples desire into the dust of tomorrow. The whisper fades, diminished to point zero, and one adapts to days stringing along into days of nothingness.Without hopes and dreams, one's soul dies.Age, then, is not a matter of years, but rather, an accumulation of something that does not exist at all, an emptyness, whereby happiness gains the reputation of insignificance and becomes valueless.Age is life lived in a void.Chae