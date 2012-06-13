It is ridiculous and futile, of course, to argue with an idiot. You'll never gain ground.For the idiot can see no point of view except his own, and is quite sure, from his limited perspective, that he is absolutely right in his misguided understanding of whatever premise he is struggling to express.It is best then, to just turn a jaundiced eye in his direction and let him rattle on, blathering foolishly as his irrational footsteps sink slowly into the quicksand of his mind.