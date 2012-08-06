Curiosity landed perfectly !!!YAHOO !!!What wonderful progress for man !Glanced first at the Washington Post article, describing its landing. Then looked briefly at the comments, ( true, i only read the first 4) and couldn't believe the ignorance of American's dunning this scientific break-thru.At exactly what point in time has the average American given up on intelligence ? opting, no doubt, for the distraction of games played on their iphones and ipads ! Or for the distraction of football games found on their local communications medium . . . or for the blood-and-gore prime-time shows which dull the mind towards any intellectual achievement.Zipped over to the British newspaper, The Guardian, read the article and the comments. There, i found absolute jubilation at America's success in this endeavor. (I read many more of those comments.)It intrigued me to find that the cost to the American taxpayer for Curiosity is only $7.00 ! That's a mere seven dollars, folks. We've paid much more than that to support the Iraq and Afghanistan wars !!!OK. Before i get too high upon my horse, i'll conclude with: BRAVO !!! for our scientists who created and succeeded in this marvelous endeavor !Have a positively successful and intelligent day . . . .Chae