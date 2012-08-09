Google, in their insatiable appetite to gain advertizers, is messing up myEnglish !!!Obviously, i post because i think i have something worth sharing. And i choose my words most carefully trying to express exactly what i wish to impart.The next day, i find that Google has redlighted and double-underlined several of my words, burping up ads which have nothing to do whatsoever with the content of my meaning.Before Google decided to hog the market and buy out the original developers of Blogspot, it was a viable program. A Blessing to its users.Now ???It's a nightmare. One has to constantly monitor their posts and reword phrases in order to avoid the adverts. Quite often the import of meaning is lost in the transition.How shabby is that, Google??!!! Shame on you.Chae