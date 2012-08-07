Isn't It Time We Challenge the Media's Concept of What Is "Important" ?Most every day, i read both the NY Times and the Wash Post. Noticed yesterday that the Curiosity Mars landing was buried midway down the page, the headlines in small print.Top of the page, over-sized headlines ? Blood-n-Gore in the Syrian conflict; Blood-n-Gore in the Wisconsin Sikh Temple.Humanity's achievements minimized; the failures of man headlined and highlighted.What hypocrisy then, for the media to lament violence . . . .Codicil to yesterday's post: after posting, reread the Wash Post comments about the Curiosity endeavor -- this time i read all of them -- then zipped over to the NY Times comments.What a difference in readership !!!While, for the most part, the Wash Post readers/commentators dunned America's ( good heavens, what word can i put here that Google won't attach an ad to without destroying what i am trying to say? ) support of scientific advancement as "wasted money", those who perused the NY Times eulogized NASA's achievements.Thank Goodness !!!For a while there, i was afraid that most all American's had slipped below the level of mediocrity.Chae