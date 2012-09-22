Are we going to let Isreal's Prime Minister, Netanyahu, determine who our next president is?Netanyahu is meddling in America's politics and doing his best to get Romney elected.That's pretty unethical.Are we going to let this foreign leader choose our next president?Netanyahu has even gone so far as to appear in an attack ad against Obama.Source: ( http://www.guardian.co.uk/world/2012/sep/20/netanyahu-us-political-ad-obama )The Israeli prime minister's actions look like "crude, vulgar and unrestrained intervention in the US election campaign", says Harriet Sherwood in Jerusalem.Netanyahu wants war with Iran. Romney wants a war with Iran. They are in each other's hip pockets. The rapport between the two rightwing politicians dates back to the 1970s when they both worked at the Boston Consulting Group.The saddest thing about this is: Obama has done more to help Isreal economically than previous American presidents have, and yet, Netanyahu, the grave digger, wants to remove him from office. That's gratitude for you.