I understand that intolerance is based on fear.Fear is most always masked by excuses which adamantly profess that an action is either "right" or "wrong" and thus intolerance is "justifiable".What's harder for me to see, is that my reaction towards the person exhibiting intolerant behavior . . . .Is, in and of itself,Intolerance.Not based upon fear, but upon its cousin:Wrath(Which the dictionaire defines as violent anger or rage.)When i see one person injuring or fatally wounding another, i am filled with rage.Chae