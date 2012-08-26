Sunday, August 26, 2012

Ryan's Duplicity




Is loyalty a virtue? Not in Paul Ryan's case.
His behavior towards his comrade Akin shouts of duplicity.
Are these the qualities of an "honest" Vice President ??!!!

