Monday, August 13, 2012

Hot Dog




The American Institute For C-a-n-c-e-r Research reports: eating 1 hot dog a day increases the risk of c-a-n-c-e-r.
Paul Ryan, is the hot dog driving the Weinermobile.

Please note: i hyphenated the words to avoid the google ads

posted by chaetoons @ 10:21 AM   0 comments links to this post

0 Comments:

Post a Comment

Links to this post:

Create a Link

<< Home