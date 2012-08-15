Please note: am trying to avoid annoying ads. Words that are hyphonated are due to avoidance techniques.Because i'm interested in most everything, i've researched assiduously and have a wide base of k-n-o-w-l-e-d-g-e on ever so many topics.Darn tho, if i can remember the facts when i need to lay aholt of them !It's ever so frustrating, don'cha'know.For instance: blooming carnation p-l-a-n-t-s will attract hummingbirds.I know this.The little carnation blooms delight me.As do the hummingbirds.But there seems to be a gap in my e-d-u-c-a-t-i-o-n!The other evening as i watched the hummingbird sip the necter from the wee carnation blooms, it did occur to me to wonder if his long needle-like beak was injuring the blossom ??!!!If so, the question comes to mind: 'which do you value more?'The carnation plant i've nurtured diligently? Or the hummingbird?It would cause me great emotional pain if i thought i had encouraged an environment whereby one injured the other.Chae