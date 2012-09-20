Let me state unequivocally, that i have trouble trusting anyone who says: "I know this fellow is unethical but i am going to vote for him anyways".This, today, is the Republican mantra.It is not an occasional hue and cry but a constant vocalization: "I don't like Mitt Romney. He doesn't express my values and i am suspicious of his character . . . But . . . . I am going to vote for him anyways."The underlying motive here, heard loudly and often, is: As a Republican, I feel I must defeat the Democrats at -- any -- and all costs.It was my great good luck while in high school to have received the benefit of teachers who advised: Vote for the man, not for the party. Seek out the leaders, not by whether they are Republicans or Democrats, but rather for the qualities they embody.Choose leaders who are honest and whose moral values encompass compassion, peace, education and the necessary patience to make wise decisions.Mitt Romney has none of these qualities. He skews the truth to fit his momentary needs. He lacks compassion for 47% of the American population. He is quick to jump on the war-mongering bandwagon of Netanyahu's making, has promised to cut education, and he speaks without the careful thought of a wise leader.He has lied to me. And he has lied to you.And yet, the true danger of Mitt Romney's candidacy is not all of the above, but of a more fundamental nature.He has jaundiced the color of my thoughts about -- you !If, touting the excuse, that you, as a Republican, are going to vote for someone you know to be unethical, what recourse then do i have but to distrust you ???