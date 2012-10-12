One of the reasons, America has become a great nation is it's fundamental belief in the separation of Church and State. Unlike, in the Dark Ages, no single religion or ideology is allowed to pre-empt good leadership and governance in our nation which embraces the whole of mankind rather than a segmented portion.Separation of church and state is one of the reasons America has flourished and has been able to move forward with enlightenment and progress.If you listened intently to the vice-presidential debates last night, towards the end of the 90 minutes, you heard Paul Ryan answer Martha Radditz's question about Catholic values and the role religion would play in his policies.He said: his public and private life cannot be separated. That he and his religion are one. And that, as such, he would put Catholic doctrine into law. He was speaking on the issue of abortion.Yet, he was speaking to the issue of the separation of church and state. Paul Ryan's answer stated plainly that under his tenure, America would return to the dark ages where Catholic Church doctrine pre-empted wise governance, imposing intolerant religious theology upon the masses.If you listened intently, you heard his avowal that, if elected, he would eliminate America's policy of Separation of Church and State.Are you alarmed yet? I am.